Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shock rock legend is coming to Louisville.

The Louisville Palace will welcome back Alice Cooper and his new tour, A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, on March 28.

Cooper is known for his visual and theatrical performances that include fake blood, guillotines and electric chairs. He's also known for hits like School's Out and No More Mr. Nice Guy. His latest album Paranormal is his first in six years.

Tickets for the show go on sale on October 13. Prices will range from $29.50 - $59.50.

Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office.

