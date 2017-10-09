Roadway improvements to shutdown part of I-65 North

Interstate 65 North will be closed 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 till 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced that part of I-65 North will soon be closed as crews work on safety improvements and roadway maintenance.

I-65 North between the Watterson Expressway and I-64 will be closed October 20-23. All driving lanes, exit ramps and entrance ramps will be closed on this part of the roadway from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 till 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to Louisville

+ Non-profit hopes to bridge old and new in Louisville

+ Aviation and Military Heritage Festival comes to Bowman Field

KYTC said drivers will be detoured via I-264 West to I-64 East where I-65 North can be accessed.

A high-friction surface course will be installed on I-65 North between the Chestnut Street/Broadway and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits, also known as ‘hospital curve.’

This treatment will improve skid resistance and reduce crashes involving lane departures on wet pavement, according to KYTC. Asphalt pavement joints will be replaced on the I-65 bridges between Watterson Expressway and the Chestnut Street/Broadway exit in order to provide a smoother driving surface for motorists and waterproof the bridges and roadway.

The same improvements were made on I-65 South in September.

All work is scheduled to be completed by November 15.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.