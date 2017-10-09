Police investigating shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in around 3:23 p.m. in the 160 block of Gillette Ave on Monday.

A man in his 50s was found with a gunshot wound, MetroSafe said. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

