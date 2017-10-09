Police investigating shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed the call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.More >>
The call for this shooting came in shortly after another shooting in the Beechmont Neighborhood.More >>
The call for this shooting came in shortly after another shooting in the Beechmont Neighborhood.More >>
The same improvements were made on I-65 South in September.More >>
The same improvements were made on I-65 South in September.More >>
Tickets for the show go on sale on October 13.More >>
Tickets for the show go on sale on October 13.More >>
The coroner has not yet released the name of the man who died.More >>
The coroner has not yet released the name of the man who died.More >>