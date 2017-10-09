LMPD investigating incident inside Parkland motorcycle club

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating an incident inside a Parkland motorcycle club where they said a shot was fired by an officer.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Hale Avenue on Monday.

LMPD said that officers, while patrolling the area, saw a black male they knew had an outstanding warrant for robbery. When officers tried to approach the suspect, LMPD said he ran into a motorcycle club in the 1100 block of South 32nd Street.

When officers entered the club they found the suspect and a got into a physical altercation. During the struggle an officer's gun fired, according to LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

No one was hit, Mitchell said.

LMPD said the man was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injures he got during the struggle with officers.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

