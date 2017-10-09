Police investigating incident outside Parkland motorcycle club

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating an incident outside a Parkland motorcycle club where they said a shot was fired.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 32nd Street and Hale Avenue on Monday.

The call for this incident came in shortly after a shooting in the Beechmont Neighborhood.

LMPD said a shot was fired but no one was hit.

Our crews at the scene observed one person detained by police but it is unclear if that person was the shooter. That person is expected to be taken to the hospital and treated for wounds, LMPD said.

