Police investigating shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Hale Avenue on Monday.

The call for this shooting came in shortly after another shooting in the Beechmont Neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A number of victims and their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.