Police investigating shooting in Parkland neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Police investigating shooting in Parkland neighborhood

(Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News) (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Hale Avenue on Monday. 

The call for this shooting came in shortly after another shooting in the Beechmont Neighborhood

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A number of victims and their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly