Twins bringing Molitor back as manager

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins are bringing back Paul Molitor as manager after he led a historic turnaround.
The Twins announced Monday that Molitor is getting a new three-year deal that keeps him under contract through 2020. They went 85-77 this season, becoming the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous year. They lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game last week.
New executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine never addressed Molitor's future during the season. That led to some uncertainty about whether they would retain a manager they inherited when they took over.
But the two sides reached agreement on a new deal less than a week after the season ended.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
