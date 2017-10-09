ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 9:13 AM EDT 2017-10-09 13:13:38 GMT Updated: Monday, October 9 2017 4:48 PM EDT 2017-10-09 20:48:59 GMT The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk. More >> The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk. More >> Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 4:33 PM EDT 2017-10-09 20:33:58 GMT Updated: Monday, October 9 2017 4:48 PM EDT 2017-10-09 20:48:31 GMT
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.
Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 4:04 PM EDT
Comments by Dallas Cowboys owner draw sharp response from NFL players' union.

Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 2:03 PM EDT
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week.

Posted: Sunday, October 8 2017 9:43 PM EDT
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.

Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 7:45 AM EDT
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
Posted: Monday, October 9 2017 2:33 AM EDT
The national anthem is still somehow the subject of NFL conversation.

Posted: Sunday, October 8 2017 5:43 PM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Posted: Sunday, October 8 2017 1:43 PM EDT
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.
Posted: Sunday, October 8 2017 5:03 PM EDT
Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 1:38 left in overtime Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 26-23 victory over San Francisco.