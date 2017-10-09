East Main Street reopened after sewer collapse

Officials said North Hancock will stay closed until Thursday. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Main Street in downtown Louisville is back open after a sewer collapse forced its closure.

East Main Street between South Jackson and South Clay Street reopened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials said North Hancock will stay closed until Thursday. They said concrete that was poured must fully cure before traffic is allowed access to the roadway.

The intersection of Main and Hancock Streets caved in due to a collapsed sewer pipe, according to MSD. The collapse was due to a failure in a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe that was installed in 1948. This section of pipe carries around one-third of the wastewater flow created in Louisville Metro, MSD said.

MSD said around 3,500 feet of temporary sewer lines were installed to allow for reconstruction work.

