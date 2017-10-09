Man dies after being found unresponsive in ditch

A man died after authorities say he drove off the road and was found in a water filled ditch.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Peters London Road. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 70-year old James Allen went off the road and into an embankment.

Allen was found out of the vehicle and in a ditch unresponsive. No word yet on what caused his death.

