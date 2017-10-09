Louisville City FC introduces new membership plan for 2018 season

Season tickets are available for all 17 of LouCity 2018 USL season home matches. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC has introduced a new membership plan that may help save fans some big bucks.

Season tickets are now available for Louisville City FC's 2018 United Soccer League campaign. For the upcoming season, they have introduced a two-year membership plan where supporters can "freeze" their seat prices for two seasons and spread payment for their tickets, interest-free, over 20 months.

Season tickets are available for all 17 of LouCity 2018 USL season home matches. Ticket prices start at just $12 per seat, per match.

New options and benefits for fans include:

A two-season, 34-match membership plan that lets fans to lock in seat prices for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and provides an easy monthly payment option where the cost of tickets can be spread for up to 20 months, interest-free. Those who choose this plan also receive the first chance to purchase seats in the planned new stadium at the start of the 2020 season.

A one-year, 17-match season ticket option which comes with up to a nine-month, interest-free payment plan

Both season options include these season ticket owner benefits:

The lowest guaranteed pricing (up to a 30% savings compared to day of game pricing)

20% off team merchandise

Special pricing on additional seat purchases

The ability to forward or re-sell tickets electronically

Pre-sale opportunities for preseason, postseason and U.S. Open Cup matches

An opportunity to claim additional complimentary seats for LouCity’s 2018 USL home opener

Access to a ticket exchange program

Invitations to special season ticket member only events

For full season ticket pricing and benefits for the 2018 season, click here, or call (502) 384-8799.

