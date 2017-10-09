New Albany crash claims life of young woman

The young woman died when the car she was riding in hit this tree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, INDIANA (WAVE) - A young woman died when the car she was a passenger in struck a roadside tree in New Albany. Police are investigating reports that two people fled the scene.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a press release, "The possibility of drug/alcohol involvement and/or reckless driving are being investigated..."

Eyewitnesses said the car appeared to be exceeding the speed limit traveling westbound in the 1600 block of East Spring Street early Sunday morning.

The car suddenly veered to the left, across the street and into this tree.

Authorities identified the victim as Crystal Denton, 20. Witnesses say she was a passenger in the front seat. The actual cause of her death remains under investigation.

Two other passengers, both from the back seat, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the driver of the car got out and ran away. Police say two people fled the scene on foot.

