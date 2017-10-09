Part of Green St. closed in Henderson tonight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Part of Green St. closed in Henderson tonight

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers in Henderson tonight.

Green Street is closed from Sand Lane to Washington Street.

The closure started at 6 p.m. and will reopen by 7 a.m. tomorrow. The work will continue to take place overnight.

A detour is in place. 

Work is expected to be done by Wednesday morning.

