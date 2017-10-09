KY Department of Education investigating Nelson County Schools

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education is investigating Nelson County Schools.

The Kentucky Standard reported that the Office of Education Accountability visited the district before fall break.

The nature of the investigation is still unclear.

The Office of Accountability typically deals with concerns and complaints from citizens, parents and school district employees. It also investigates allegations of waste, mismanagement and illegal activity.

The Nelson County Interim Superintendent told The Kentucky Standard that the district should know more in a few weeks.

