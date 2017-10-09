Family touched by cancer donates to Children's Hospital Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family touched by cancer wanted to give back to the hospital that helped their daughter.

Tracy Ely was a cancer patient at Norton Children's Hospital when she was 10-years-old. Before that she had open heart surgery there at the age of 2.

She survived with the help of doctors at Norton's.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

The Ely family sells blown glass items at the Kentucky State Fair every year.

To mark their 50th year at the fair they pledged to donate all proceeds to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Monday, Tracy proudly presented a check for $5,000 to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.