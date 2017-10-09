Caught on camera: Vandals throw brick at car

A business in Florence is forced to make repairs after a brick was thrown at a car on their property. It all was caught on video.

The surveillance video was captured on Thursday, Oct. 5 between 2:00 and 3:00 in the morning. It shows what appears to be three teens running across the parking lot of Advance Lock Service after hopping a fence.

A few minutes later, they walk back onto the parking lot. A teen picks up a brick and tosses it at a Honda CRV barely missing the window.

A Florence business owner needs help identifying the person who throw this brick at a car parked in his lot. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BUE4mHBWs2 — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) October 10, 2017

"I don't know if they were intending to hit the window to try to get any property that may have been inside or if they were just wanting to cause damage for the sake of causing damage," said Allen Vance, who owns Advance Lock Service.

Vance noticed the damage the next morning and couldn't believe what he was seeing while watching the surveillance videos.

"It dumbfounded me that it could happen to anybody for no apparent reason. It makes you question why these juveniles are out at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning on a weekday. It's disturbing," he said.

He and others in the community are now wondering if the teens are connected to other car break-ins in the area.

He said last week thieves rummaged through a parked car behind his business.

"The only thing they stole was change out of the drawer," said Vance.

If the vandals decide to strike again Vance said he will be ready for them.

"We do have motion cameras which we'll change. I'm going to put some dusk to dawn lights up so if something like this happens again at least there will be light so we can see exactly whats going on and get a better description of who the vandals are," he said.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video or has any information should contact Florence Police.

