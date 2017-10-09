Fern Creek restaurant robbed for 4th time in two years

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garvin Place, near Oak Street.More >>
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garvin Place, near Oak Street.More >>
LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference Monday. The deceased man and officers involved have been identified.More >>
LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference Monday. The deceased man and officers involved have been identified.More >>
Two men with guns and masks kicked in the back door before walking up to the front cash register and holding employees at gun point, they told us.More >>
Two men with guns and masks kicked in the back door before walking up to the front cash register and holding employees at gun point, they told us.More >>
One person was detained at the scene.More >>
One person was detained at the scene.More >>
Tracy Ely was a cancer patient at Norton Children's Hospital when she was 10-years-old.More >>
Tracy Ely was a cancer patient at Norton Children's Hospital when she was 10-years-old.More >>