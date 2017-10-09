Fern Creek restaurant robbed for 4th time in two years

Alvin Feige says the problems have started recently. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Fern Creek seafood staple has now been robbed four times in two years.

The Hungry Pelican restaurant on Bardstown Road started decades ago. Alvin Feige has worked there for around 35 years.

"I was here the first 32 and a half years with zero problems," Feige said.

The most recent robbery happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Feige said two men with guns and masks kicked in the back door before walking up to the front cash register and holding employees at gun point.

Zack Simpson, the manager, was getting ready for the end of the night when he heard the commotion.

"He's got one of the cooks in the kitchen by the shirt with a gun over his shoulder," Simpson said, recalling the robbery.

Simpson's worked at the restaurant for three years and been working during three of the four robberies. Saturday, he was forced at gunpoint to open the safe in a back room.

"It enrages me," he said. "It makes me mad that they're terrorizing us."

The robbers got away with $2,000 according the Feige.

"It's not the money that they take," Feige said. "It's what they do to my employees, which are my family and friends."

He's purchased seven new cameras and hopes for more help from police after the rash of robberies.

"I know something's got to change," he said. "Things have just gotten worse."

The Louisville Metro Police Department couldn't be reached for a comment. Feige asks the community for help and to call police if they see anything suspicious.

