Lou City FC starts selling 2018 season tickets

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUisVILLE CITY FC GO ON SALE WITH 2018 SEASON TICKETS;

Club introduces new membership plan that locks in TICKET price for two seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (October 9, 2017) – Louisville City FC has opened season ticket sales for their 2018 United Soccer League campaign, introducing a new two-year membership plan where supporters will be able to freeze their seat pricing for two seasons and spread payment for their tickets, interest-free, over 20 months.

Season tickets are available for all 17 of LouCity’s scheduled 2018 USL season home matches with ticket prices starting at just $12 per seat, per match.

Supporters will have several new options and benefits available to them, as they consider renewing or purchasing their LouCity season tickets which provide the best choice of seats and best value to fans.

New options and benefits include:

A new two-season, 34-match membership plan that allows fans to lock in the price seat of their seats for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and provides an easy monthly pay option where they can spread the cost of their tickets for up to 20 months, interest-free. Supporters who decide to back the club with the two-year membership will also receive the first opportunity to purchase seats in the planned new stadium at the start of the 2020 season

A one-year, 17-match season ticket option which comes with up to a nine-month, interest-free payment plan

Both season options include the following season ticket owner benefits:

The lowest guaranteed pricing (up to a 30% savings compared to day of game pricing)

20% off team merchandise

Special pricing on additional seat purchases

The ability to forward or re-sell tickets electronically

Pre-sale opportunities for preseason, postseason and U.S. Open Cup matches

An opportunity to claim additional complimentary seats for LouCity’s 2018 USL home opener

Access to a ticket exchange program

Invitations to special season ticket member only events

Current 2017 LouCity season ticket owners are being encouraged to renew their seats for the 2018 season, and also have the option of switching to the two-season membership program.

For full season ticket pricing and benefits for the 2018 season, fans should visit http://www.louisvillecityfc.com/2018seasontickets or call (502) 384-8799.

Official release from Lou City FC media relations