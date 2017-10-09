Lou City FC starts selling 2018 season tickets

LOUisVILLE CITY FC GO ON SALE WITH 2018 SEASON TICKETS;
Club introduces new membership plan that locks in TICKET price for two seasons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (October 9, 2017) – Louisville City FC has opened season ticket sales for their 2018 United Soccer League campaign, introducing a new two-year membership plan where supporters will be able to freeze their seat pricing for two seasons and spread payment for their tickets, interest-free, over 20 months.
Season tickets are available for all 17 of LouCity’s scheduled 2018 USL season home matches with ticket prices starting at just $12 per seat, per match.
Supporters will have several new options and benefits available to them, as they consider renewing or purchasing their LouCity season tickets which provide the best choice of seats and best value to fans.
New options and benefits include:
Both season options include the following season ticket owner benefits:
Current 2017 LouCity season ticket owners are being encouraged to renew their seats for the 2018 season, and also have the option of switching to the two-season membership program.
For full season ticket pricing and benefits for the 2018 season, fans should visit http://www.louisvillecityfc.com/2018seasontickets or call (502) 384-8799.
Official release from Lou City FC media relations
