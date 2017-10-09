The Latest: Suspect in Texas campus officer killing ID'd

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at the Texas Tech University Police Department headquarters (all times local):
9:25 p.m.
Texas Tech University officials have identified the suspect sought in the fatal shooting of a campus officer at the campus police headquarters.
A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.
University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.
During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and is on the run. Tactical squad officers are assisting with the search.
___
9 p.m.
A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.
University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.
During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and has not been captured.
No other information has been released.
___
8:50 p.m.
Texas Tech University in Lubbock has ordered a lockdown after a shooting was reported at the campus police station.
University officials issued an alert to students on social media Monday night, noting that the suspected shooter had not been apprehended.
The alert urged those on campus to "take shelter in a safe location."
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
