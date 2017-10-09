Huck’s Convenience Store coming to Beaver Dam, KY rest area

There will soon be a new option for travelers in western Kentucky to fill up their cars with fuel and grab snacks in 2018.

A contract has been awarded to Martin and Bayley, Inc. to renovate the Beaver Dam rest area on the Wendell H. Ford Western Ky. Parkway to include a Huck’s convenience store, according to the Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet.

The signed 20-year contract also has two five-year renewal options, according to a news release.

“The new 4,050-square-foot operation will employ up to 20 associates,” said Jim Whetstone, vice president of real estate for Martin and Bayley.

It’s scheduled to open in late January 2018.

He said the store will offer fried chicken, pizza and will have a drive-thru window.

Martin and Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, Illinois have 115 stores in five states.

Their first convenience store was opened in 1974 in Grayville, Illinois, according to their website.

