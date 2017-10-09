Man accused in targeted fatal shooting arrested in Kentucky

A man accused in the targeted fatal shootings of two men last month was arrested in Kentucky Monday.

Luis Miguel Colindres-Varela, 20, was charged with criminal homicide after the September 24 murders of Yeri Gabino and Hector Pagada in the parking lot of Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court.

Police say Colindres-Varela was riding in an SUV that pulled up next to the victims' vehicle. Gunmen got out and opened fire at Gabino and Pagada. They then jumped back in the SUV and drove away. The driver of the SUV was arrested on September 28.

Colindres-Varela was apprehended in Hopkinsville, KY on Monday.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Luis Miguel Colindres-Varela, 20, apprehended in Hopkinsville, KY. pic.twitter.com/e0Sex8yrUj — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.