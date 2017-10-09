New scam uses fake letter from KY Attorney General to demand wire transfer

LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference Monday. The deceased man and officers involved have been identified.More >>
LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference Monday. The deceased man and officers involved have been identified.More >>
The real AG's office sent out a scam alert Monday.More >>
The real AG's office sent out a scam alert Monday.More >>
Signs in Hazard welcomed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to coal country.More >>
Signs in Hazard welcomed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to coal country.More >>
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garvin Place, near Oak Street.More >>
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Garvin Place, near Oak Street.More >>
Two men with guns and masks kicked in the back door before walking up to the front cash register and holding employees at gun point, they told us.More >>
Two men with guns and masks kicked in the back door before walking up to the front cash register and holding employees at gun point, they told us.More >>