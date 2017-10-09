New scam uses fake letter from KY Attorney General to demand wire transfer

The letter looks official, with the state seal, a photo of Andy Beshear, and a fake signature. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Scammers are posing as the Kentucky Attorney General's Office in a new scheme to steal your money.

The AG's office sent out a scam alert Monday.

Someone in Louisville received what appears to be a letter from the AG asking for a state tax payment via wire transfer on a $5.5 million prize from "American Family Publishers."

The letter looks official, with the state seal, a photo of Andy Beshear, and a fake signature.

It references a "Money Monetary Law," which Beshear says does not exist.

Legitimate sweepstakes do not make you pay a fee in order to win. That includes taxes or shipping and processing fees.

To stay up-to-date on new and trending scams Kentuckians should sign up to receive Scam Alerts from the Office of the Attorney General. To enroll, text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.

