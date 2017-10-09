Mile Wide brewery wins national award

Mile Wide is on Barret Ave off Broadway, behind the silos. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville brewery is celebrating a big honor: a bronze medal from the Great American Beer Festival.

The competition in Denver puts more than 2,000 breweries from all over the country in head-to-head competition.

Mile Wide Beer Co. won bronze in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category, with their McPoyle.

They were the only winner from Kentucky and the first from the Commonwealth since 2015.

Beer-lovers can try the award-winning brew at the Mile Wide taproom at 636 Barret Avenue near Broadway.

