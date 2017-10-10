JCPS student lands role in Nickelodeon movie

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student of Jefferson County Public Schools made his big screen debut in a new Nickelodeon movie.

"I play Andrew Pendleman," Noe Middle School student AJ Rivera told us. "He's like a weird, kind of goofball, oddball kid who always finds himself getting in crazy situations."

AJ stars in Escape from Dr. Lemoncello's Library.

Monday night's premier screening was hosted by Field Elementary, where AJ's mom is the principal.

AJ's been acting for seven years but this is his biggest break yet. He told us he'd like to star in a TV show next.

Turns out he has shot a pilot for a Nickelodeon show, so that dream could become a reality soon.

