Could Vegas police have taken down the gunman sooner?

In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
The country music star gave a surprise performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in the show’s cold open.More >>
The Bergers said their son Steve was a hardworking financial advisor, but an easygoing guy that got along with everyone.More >>
The man says he doesn’t consider himself a hero because anyone would have done the same.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
