People start collecting items lost during Vegas shooting

Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are at a San Juan church handing out sandwiches to Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurricane MariaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are at a San Juan church handing out sandwiches to Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurricane MariaMore >>
President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White HouseMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>