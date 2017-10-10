VIDEO: Girl's ecstatic reaction to adoption melts hearts

The 11-year-old and her siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition. (Source: KUTV/CNN)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT (KUTV/CNN) – An 11-year-old girl’s reaction to learning she would be adopted is touching hearts everywhere after video of the moment went viral.

Sixth grader Tannah Butterfield spent the last two years wishing the judge would make her foster parents her forever parents.

"They're just caring, loving. They take really good care of me,” Tannah said.

Last Monday, Tannah learned the judge finally approved her foster parents’ petition to adopt her and her two younger siblings.

Jackie Alexander, Tannah’s friend and the office manager at her school, was asked to deliver the good news because she was going to be the first person to see 11-year-old, who had been worried about the adoption.

The school’s security camera captured Tannah's precious reaction.

"I grabbed her shoulders and said, 'Have you heard the news, baby? You get your forever family,'” Alexander said.

Tannah was so excited she immediately jumped on her friend and wrapped her arms and legs around in her delight.

"My heart was so happy. It was like, 'Ah!' It was screaming,” Tannah said.

The 11-year-old didn’t let go.

"She just held me tighter and tighter, so I took advantage of that. I just kissed her up one side and down the other,” Alexander said.

Tannah’s soon-to-be mother, Jennifer Fisher, says she’s grateful the camera recorded the moment.

"I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, we've done the right thing,’” Fisher said.

Alexander, who had been feeling gloomy that day after hearing of the mass shooting in Las Vegas the night before, decided Tannah’s reaction was so beautiful, she had to share it.

"I just needed to let people know there's a lot going on in the world, and there's a lot of sadness that we see, but you know what? There's joy that happens every day,” Alexander said.

Tannah says she hopes people watch the video and remember that if you wish for something long enough, it may just come true.

"It's the biggest thing that's ever happened to me,” the 11-year-old said. "Never, ever, ever give up."

