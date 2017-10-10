Police: Man calls in bomb threat to avoid paying bar tab

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after police say he called in a false bomb threat to try and get out of paying his restaurant bill.
WPXI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ycHWuU ) 40-year-old Barry Clapperton faces charges that include threats to use weapons of mass destruction, public drunkenness and false identification to police.
A witness says Clapperton tried to leave multiple times without paying for his meal at Primanti Brothers. Police were called to the scene, and another person paid for Clapperton's bill.
Police say they were about to let the man leave when bomb threat was called in to a nearby restaurant. Authorities say they used a stun gun to subdue Clapperton after he ran from the restaurant.
Police say Clapperton acknowledged he called in the false threat to create a distraction.
___
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.More >>
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.More >>
Pence's visit, which would focus on pockets of conservatism in the huge state, could raise millions of dollars for the GOP.More >>
Pence's visit, which would focus on pockets of conservatism in the huge state, could raise millions of dollars for the GOP.More >>
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was ousted Sunday night from the company he co-founded and that bears his name.More >>
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was ousted Sunday night from the company he co-founded and that bears his name.More >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
This week in odd news: Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens; Loyal German shepherd away from the side of a dead friend; Giant wave of butterflies lights up radar; FDA says 'love' not an ingredientMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are at a San Juan church handing out sandwiches to Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurricane MariaMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are at a San Juan church handing out sandwiches to Puerto Ricans recovering from Hurricane MariaMore >>
President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White HouseMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>