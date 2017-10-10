Fire department fights brown recluse spiders after 2 bitten

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama fire department is fighting a different kind of battle after two firefighters were bitten by poisonous spiders.
Capt. Frank McKenzie of Huntsville Fire and Rescue tells WHNT-TV that two firefighters working at the department's Station 17 have been bitten by brown recluse spiders.
He says the agency has moved fire crews, their equipment and personal items to another station, and the station was sprayed for pests.
McKenzie says firefighters plan to resume working at Station 17 on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says brown recluse spiders typically stay hidden in sheltered areas. The venom from their bites kills tissue, causing large lesions that often require medical treatment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>