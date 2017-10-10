Volunteers work to document pet cemetery plots

The volunteers and new Pet Haven Cemetery owner Joni Blake cleaned headstones and the property while documenting markers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several volunteers came together to clean up a pet cemetery that had been caught in controversy.

The volunteers and new Pet Haven Cemetery owner Joni Blake cleaned headstones and the property while documenting markers on Saturday. Blake said since taking ownership she has worked to improve the property.

"Whether it's in the evening or in the morning. I am here every day since I've bought it. And I'm trying to make an improvement every day and it takes that to take something that's broken and fix it," Blake said.

The former owner claimed she had not been able to take care of the cemetery because of an arm injury she said was caused by a Radcliff police officer.



Blake wants to be able to open the cemetery back up in the future.

