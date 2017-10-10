Ex-Penn State AD Curley out of prison, serves 2 1/2months

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2ybExwS ) reports the 63-year-old defendant was released from the Centre County jail on Oct. 3.
He had been sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty in March to child endangerment for not properly investigating a complaint by a Penn State assistant coach that Sandusky abused a boy in a locker room shower.
Curley must now serve four months on house arrest followed by two years on probation.
Curley was released less than a month after former university vice president Gary Schultz finished his six- to-23 month jail term for the same crime. Schultz is also serving house arrest and probation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
