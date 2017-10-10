Justices to hear argument in states' disputes over water

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says it will hear a decades-long dispute between Florida and Georgia over water rights.
The justices on Tuesday issued a brief order in a lawsuit that Florida filed at the high court challenging water use by its neighbor.
The court set not set a date for arguments in the case.
A lawyer appointed by the court to oversee the suit recommended that the justices side with Georgia. Florida has objected to the lawyer's recommendation.
The states' battle over water use dates back to 1990 and involves the river basin that includes western Georgia, eastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
The justices also say they will hear argument in Texas' lawsuit against Colorado and New Mexico over the flow of the Rio Grande. No date has been set.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>