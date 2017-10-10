Alleged getaway driver in convenience store robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two people involved in the robbery of a convenience store in the Clifton neighborhood has been taken into custody.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Speedway located at 2300 Brownsboro Road. Louisville Metro police say Scott Bryant Simmons, 55, of Louisville, was the driver of the getaway car used in the robbery. Detectives say Simmons waited in the car while a passenger committed the robbery.

After Simmons was arrested Oct. 9 in the car, which had been reported stolen, detectives say Simmons admitted to driving the car during the robbery.

In addition to robbery, Simmons was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count each of receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

