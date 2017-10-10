Southwest Airlines round-trip fares under $100 until Thursday

All aboard: Southwest Airlines is holding its blockbuster semiannual sale, but you better hurry to get the sweet fare. (Source: Facebook/Southwest)

(RNN) – Southwest Airlines is offering rock-bottom prices for nonstop flights, but you better book fast.

Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes. As the routes grow longer, one-way fares rise to prices like $59, $79, $99 and $129 - a few are apparently a little higher, but still dirt cheap.

The sale started Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. in the city of the departing flight.

Restrictions apply; seats and fares are limited; the low fares are nonrefundable but may be applied on future travel on Southwest Airlines. Fares are valid only on nonstop service, and domestic travel is not valid on Saturday and Sunday.

Bargain seekers can buy tickets for travel beginning Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3, through Feb. 14, 2018. There are specific restrictions regarding travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Travel to San Juan and all domestic flights are blacked out Nov. 21-22.

Take a moment and do your research to make sure you get the best deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about Southwest’s sale rules and its list of low fares.

