Southwest Airlines round-trip fares under $100 until Thursday

Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.More >>
Hurricane Harvey provided record rainfall in Texas, and affected the nation’s oil industry. At $2.65, the national average price for a gallon of gas is 27 cents more than at this time last week.More >>
Flights into and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg.More >>
