Victim, identified, teen charged in 23rd St. deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a 16-year-old boy with murder in connection with a shooting early yesterday morning that left one man dead.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

The shooting happened in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim, Kontar Dwayne Roberson, 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Roberson lived near the scene of the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 1 shot, killed in California neighborhood; Suspect at large

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.