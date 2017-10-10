Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday.

Sean Jackman appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sodomy, incest, wanton endangerment and sex abuse.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Daughter of former LMPD officer accused of sexual abuse: 'Anyone could experience this'

+ Former LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse, sodomy

+ Indicted former cop faces judge

Jackman’s adopted daughter Samantha Killari, who was a victim in the case, was also in court.



Jackman will serve up to 15 years in prison part of the plea deal.

His final sentencing is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.