Impatient mom gets jail time for pulling gun on son's barber

CLEVELAND (AP) - A woman accused of pulling a gun on a Cleveland barber because he was taking too long to cut her 7-year-old son's hair has been sentenced to six months behind bars.
Thirty-one-year-old Andrea Smith was sentenced Tuesday. She previously pleaded guilty to menacing, child endangering and carrying a concealed weapon.
Smith apologized at sentencing and acknowledged she briefly pulled a handgun from her purse at a barber school in April and that she had no license to carry the weapon. But she denied waving it or threatening the barber as police alleged.
No one was hurt. Police say Smith put away the gun after another employee helped to calm her. The barber finished the haircut, and then Smith left with her children.
