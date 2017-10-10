Father: 'I stole my little girl's pills and snorted them'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A domestic trouble run resulted in the arrest of a man after he admitted to stealing his young daughter's prescription medication and snorting it.

Christopher Michael Richardson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested late Oct. 9 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections for charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Richardson's arrest report says the prescription of 60 pills had been filled earlier that day and called for the girl to take two pills a day. Officers said 23 pills in remained in the bottle. It also states that Richardson told police "I stole my little girl's pills and snorted them."

