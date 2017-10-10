Historic landmark designation prevents Thorntons development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several neighbors in the Original Highlands neighborhood filed a petition in March of 2017 to request 1240 E. Broadway be designated as a historic landmark. More than half a year later, their application was approved.

As the intersection of Broadway and Baxter gets busier, Thorntons was going to slip into the picture at the former Bader’s Food Mart.



However, when their development plans involved demolishing 1240 E. Broadway neighbors fought back with a petition.



“They wanted to preserve this because they were afraid that if this one went maybe the next one and the next one would,” Preservation attorney Stephen Porter said. “Like the domino theory and start tearing down more houses.”

Porter represented the Original Highlands in the push to make 1240 a landmark. In June, the request was approved.



“It’s a victory because it didn’t prevent development,” Porter said. “Development can still occur.”



But it won’t be a Thorntons in that location.



“The powers that be at Thorntons, the higher-up people, said they didn’t want to do it if they couldn’t tear the house down,” Porter said.



Now with a brand new yellow for-sale sign that marks the empty gas station, folks await something that will replace the fading signs with something that would preserve the neighborhood and bring new developments at the same time.



