Key vote for Louisville City FC stadium delayed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A vote on a $30 million bond for the new Louisville City FC stadium development was pushed back on Tuesday.

Mayor Greg Fischer, councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and LCFC announced the delay together.

The new date for the vote is Oct. 26.

The reason given for the delay was that it gives Metro Council additional time to review the issue.

Councilwoman Sexton Smith proposed the bond ordinance, and it was approved by the council committee last week.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual abuse

+ LMPD releases body camera footage, identities of officers involved in shooting

+ Teen charged in 23rd St. deadly shooting

“I want all Metro Council members to feel confident and prepared to cast an informed vote we can all feel good about," Sexton Smith said. "This is the right decision at the right time for the right reasons."

LCFC co-owner Tim Mulloy said despite the delay, they feel the vote will be a success.

“We are confident that after a thorough review, Council members will agree that this a solid project that builds on our city’s momentum, and the booming interest in soccer in our community,” Mulloy said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.