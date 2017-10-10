EXCLUSIVE: Friend of man shot, killed by LMPD speaks out

A man is dead, shot by police after they responded to a call about a robbery and assault. The officer’s body camera video shows a door opening, and the shooting that happens after. Police say the suspect had a gun in his hand when the officers fired. But in an exclusive interview and videos, we see a different side of Corey Antonio Boykin Jr.More >>
The shooting happened in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9.More >>
As the intersection of Broadway and Baxter gets busier, Thorntons was going to slip into the picture at the former Bader’s Food Mart.More >>
A vote on a $30 million bond for the new Louisville City FC stadium development was pushed back on Tuesday.More >>
LMPD released three of the responding officer's body camera videos during a press conference Monday. The deceased man and officers involved have been identified.More >>
