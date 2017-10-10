Registered sex offender indicted for sexual abuse

A registered sex offender is facing a new charge in Ohio County.

Kentucky State Police say they have been investigating the case for five months.

They say 72-year-old Charles Westerfield, of Whitesville, was arrested at his home Tuesday.

He's been indicted on two counts of sexual abuse and is in jail on a $150,000 full cash bond.

Westerfield's photo on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry was taken in 2012. Prior charges include sex abuse, use a minor in a sexual performance, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

