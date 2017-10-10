2 WNBA players denied visas into Turkey with Russian team

WNBA players Emma Cannon and Brionna Jones have been denied visas for entry into Turkey with their Russian team this week, fallout from a diplomatic dispute between the United States and Turkey.
The two players told The Associated Press in texts Tuesday that they were at the Moscow airport when the team president told them they wouldn't be allowed to enter Turkey. Cannon and Jones are members of the Russian team Nadezhda in the winter to supplement their income.
The U.S. on Sunday suspended the issuing of visas for Turkish citizens hoping to visit or study in the United States after Turkey arrested U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz last week on allegations of espionage.
Turkey immediately halted visa services in the U.S. in response.
"I think this situation will hurt a lot of teams in the long run," texted Cannon, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA season. "I'm not happy about missing my first Euroleague game, and not be there for my teammates. But this is something way bigger than basketball, so I will cheer on my team and get ready for the next game."
Jones plays for the Connecticut Sun.
There are several American WNBA players already in Turkey playing for Turkish clubs. Those players had valid visas and entered the country before the dispute occurred, including the New York Liberty's Kia Vaughn, Kiah Stokes and Bria Hartley.
Los Angeles Sparks' Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender are still in the U.S. and unable to travel to Turkey. The Sparks lost in the WNBA Finals to the Minnesota Lynx last week so the pair couldn't leave as early as other players.
___
Associated Press Writer Suzan Frazer contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>