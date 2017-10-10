Crash, construction causing NB I-65 backup in Hardin Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a crash combined with construction work on northbound Interstate 65 has reduced the road to one open lane just north of Exit 94 at Elizabethtown.

KYTC says the traffic backup extends several miles to just north of Sonora. In addition, the rainy weather conditions are causing additional problems for drivers.

Drivers should be prepared for slow or stopped traffic ahead upon approaching the area as they approach Sonora. Cleanup from the crash is expected to take 1-2 hours.

Significant delays are expected and KYTC suggests motorists consider an alternate route to their destination north of Elizabethtown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.