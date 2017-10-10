UPDATE: NB I-65 crash in Hardin Co. cleared, but traffic delays remain

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a crash on northbound Interstate 65 that reduced the road to one open lane just north of Exit 94 at Elizabethtown has been cleared, but delays remain.

As of 4;20 p.m., KYTC said the traffic backup extended to exit 81 at Sonora.

In addition to the crash, construction work and the rainy weather conditions caused additional problems for drivers.

KYTC says it will take some time for the traffic flow to return to normal.

