Young Professionals try to bring second Amazon headquarters to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Young Professionals Association of Louisville is leading the charge to bring a national company back to the area.

YPAL is campaigning to bring the newest Amazon headquarters to Louisville.

This would be the second Amazon headquarters in the area, the first is in southern Indiana.

YPAL has started a petition, which already has hundreds of signatures.

