Young Professionals try to bring second Amazon headquarters to Louisville

A woman accused of calling 911 and saying she'd shot her husband pleaded not guilty in court this week.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a crash on northbound Interstate 65 that reduced the road to one open lane just north of Exit 94 at Elizabethtown has been cleared, but delays remain.More >>
The missing man was found to have fallen down a cliff on Hansen's Point.More >>
The Young Professionals Association of Louisville is leading the charge to bring a national company back to the area.More >>
A man is dead, shot by police after they responded to a call about a robbery and assault. The officer’s body camera video shows a door opening, and the shooting that happens after. Police say the suspect had a gun in his hand when the officers fired. But in an exclusive interview and videos, we see a different side of Corey Antonio Boykin Jr.More >>
