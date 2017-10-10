Louisville man killed in Red River Gorge fall

The missing man was found to have fallen down a cliff on Hansen's Point.More >>
The Young Professionals Association of Louisville is leading the charge to bring a national company back to the area.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a crash combined with construction work on northbound Interstate 65 has reduced the road to one open lane just north of Exit 94 at Elizabethtown.More >>
A man is dead, shot by police after they responded to a call about a robbery and assault. The officer’s body camera video shows a door opening, and the shooting that happens after. Police say the suspect had a gun in his hand when the officers fired. But in an exclusive interview and videos, we see a different side of Corey Antonio Boykin Jr.More >>
The shooting happened in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 9.More >>
