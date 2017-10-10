Louisville man killed in Red River Gorge fall

POWELL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A hike along a trail in the Red River Gorge ended tragically after a Louisville was killed in a fall.

Officials in Wolfe County say a group of friends from Louisville were camping last night when one member of the group was found to be missing around 11 p.m. The missing man, Maxwell Harrison Suffridge, 32, was found to have fallen down a cliff on Hansen's Point.

One of Suffridge's friends got a rope and attempted to climb down to him, but got caught in the climbing gear and fell, injuring his leg.

Rescue teams from Wolfe County and Powell County were called around 3:30 a.m. to rescue the injured climber and recover Suffridge.

