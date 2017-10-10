2 Baltimore officers accept disciplinary action in Gray case

BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Baltimore police officers agreed to be disciplined for their roles in the arrest of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died in custody, an attorney for the officers said Tuesday.
Garrett Miller and Edward Nero "do not believe they violated any policies, procedures or practices of the Baltimore Police Department" but they accepted the disciplinary action to move on and continue their careers, said Michael Davey, an attorney for the Baltimore police union.
Davey wouldn't say how the officers would be disciplined and police spokesman T.J. Smith said he could not comment on it. Smith did say the two officers are on active duty, and are currently assigned to the special operations section.
Nero and Miller were among six officers criminally charged in Gray's arrest and death in 2015. The 25-year-old man died after his neck was broken in the back of a transport wagon while he was handcuffed but left unrestrained by a seat belt.
Three officers were acquitted at trial, and cases against the others were dropped.
Three officers still face disciplinary hearings, scheduled to begin at the end of the month. Those officers face a recommendation of termination.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-foundedMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concertMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to consider whether to recommend approval of a gene therapy aimed at restoring vision for some people with hereditary blindnessMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern CaliforniaMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
As Trump challenges Iran nuclear deal, those in Tehran fear the accord may already be doomed and are increasingly skeptical of the United StatesMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
More than a dozen wildfires sweep through California wine country, wreaking devastationMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>