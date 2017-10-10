Owensboro woman dies 2 weeks after car crash

An Owensboro woman has died from her injuries after a serious car crash that happened two weeks ago.

Owensboro Police say 81-year-old Mary Nafrady died Monday at the hospital.

They say she had been one of the drivers in a crash on Southtown Boulevard near Gemini Drive back on September 26.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

