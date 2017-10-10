Owensboro woman dies 2 weeks after car crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro woman dies 2 weeks after car crash

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro woman has died from her injuries after a serious car crash that happened two weeks ago. 

Owensboro Police say 81-year-old Mary Nafrady died Monday at the hospital.

They say she had been one of the drivers in a crash on Southtown Boulevard near Gemini Drive back on September 26. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation. 

