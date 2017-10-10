Ohio Co. girl raises money for family displaced by fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. girl raises money for family displaced by fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Tuesday's rain didn't stop one young Kentucky girl from getting outside to help the community.

Talynn Wood, a seven-year-old from Hartford, is spending her fall break raising money for a family whose house burned down last week.

Talynn set up a lemonade stand in front of her home on Humphrey Street. 

She'll be donating all of the money to the Cannon family in Horse Branch, Kentucky.

The little girl says she just wants to be able to help others in need.

